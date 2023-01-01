$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW M2
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
32,370KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9586996
- Stock #: N82486A
- VIN: WBA2N3C5XJVE45773
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Melbourne Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 32,370 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
