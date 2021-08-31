+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2018 BMW M4 | 3.0 LITER TWIN TURBO I6 | 444 HP | M PACKAGE | M COMPETITION PACKAGE | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | HEATED FRONT SEATS | ADJUSTABLE MEMORY SEAT | CARBON FIBER TRIM | CARBON ROOF | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | NAVIGATION PROFESSIONAL | HEADS UP DISPLAY | HARMON KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING | WLAN HOTSPOT | INDIVIDUAL HIGH GLOSS SHADOW LINE | CRUISE CONTROL WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | BACKUP CAM | SATELITE RADIO | BLUETOOTH | CLAN CARAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Feel the exhilaration of this 2018 BMW M4, that comes optioned with the ever exclusive M - Competition Package. This package adds extra horsepower to the already powerful Twin Turbo, I6 engine that can produce a mind numbing 444 Horsepower. Coupled with BMW's responsive M Dual Clutch Transmission you will be able to deliver the power at anytime.
The M4 has a beautiful coupe profile, Yas Marina Blue contrasting a Sakhir Orange Merino Leather interior with Carbon Fiber Accents will have people turning heads. This M4 comes complete with its Competition Package, includes Upgraded Adaptive Dampers, Upgraded Steering, Active Rear Differential, Revised Stability Control, Special M Sport seats.
The M4 includes Safety Features as Electronic Stability Control, ABS and Driveline Traction Control, Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, BMW Assist eCall Emergency SOS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and many more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
