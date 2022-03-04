$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW M4
Cabriolet, ULTIMATE PKG, MANUAL, TITANIUM EXHAUST
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8499326
- Stock #: PC8088
- VIN: WBS4Z9C55JEA24071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC8088
- Mileage 23,902 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 BMW M4 CABRIOLET | 444HP | MANUAL | M COMPETITION PACKAGE | M PERFORMANCE TITANIUM EXHAUST | NAVIGATION | LIGHTS PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER DIFFUSER | CARBON FIBER MIRRORS | CARBON FIBER SPLITTER INSERTS | SURROUND VIEW CAMERA | COMFORT ACCESS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR TRIM | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | MERINO LEATHER INTERIOR | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | PARK ASSISTANT | SATELLITE RADIO | HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY PREPARATION | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The BMW M4 with M Competition Package is a special vehicle. It features the highest trim available for M4s and an extremely sought-after 6-speed manual transmission. Feel the exhilaration of this 2018 BMW M4 featuring a BMW M TwinPower Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 444 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. You can choose between the different Drive modes through the BMW iDrive Infotainment system or individually adjust the Steering Feel, Suspension Stiffness, and Response of the Engine. This BMW M4 features a Mineral White Metallic exterior finish with Individual High-Gloss Satin Chrome and is paired with a Sakhir Orange Merino Leather interior with Carbon Fibre trim throughout.
This M4 with the M Competition package is a Cabriolet and features a hard convertible top. With just the push of a button, you will be able to fully enjoy the outside elements. Beautiful wide fenders, with an aggressive-looking front and rear bumper in combination with the Mineral White Metallic exterior make the car look stunning. The Carbon Fiber exterior elements make this car just that more aggressive and stand out even more.
The M Competition Package adds Adaptive M suspension, Carbon Fiber mirrors, rear diffuser, M Performance Titanium Exhaust, and Carbon Fiber Front Lip as well as other standout features like Universal Remote Control, Park Distance Control, Front and Rear, Adaptive LED Headlights, High-Beam Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Driving Assistant, Surround View, Head-Up Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Apple CarPlay Preparation, Wireless Charging w/ Extended Bluetooth and USB, WiFi Hotspot, High-Gloss Shadow Line, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, High-Gloss Black Kidney Grills, Carbon Fibre Front Inserts and Black Lower Lip, High-Gloss Black Side Grill, Carbon Fibre Side Mirrors, M Performance Titanium Exhaust w/ Carbon Tips, Black Side Skirts, Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser, High-Gloss Black Kidney Grille w/Extended Contents, Storage Compartment Package, M Seat Belts, Carbon Fibre Trim w/ Black Chrome Highlight.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
