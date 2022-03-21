$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2018 BMW M4
425HP, CARBON FIBER PKG, CARBON ROOF, HUD, NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8733380
- Stock #: PC8327
- VIN: WBS4Y9C59JAC87500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC8327
- Mileage 37,111 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 BMW M4 | COUPE | 3.0 LITER TWIN TURBO I5 | 425 HORSEPOWER | M SPORT PACKAGE | M SPORT BRAKES | CARBON FIBER ROOF | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR PKG | BLACK MERINO LEATHER M BUCKET SEATS | HEADS UP DISPLAY | AUTO DIMMING MIRROR | CRUISE CONTROL WITH BRAKE FUNCTION | LANE CHANGE WARNING | DRIVING ASSISTANT | HEATED FRONT SEATS ADJUSTABLE MEMORY SEATS | COMFORT ACCESS | BACK UP CAMERA | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | NAVIGATION SYSTEM PROFESSIONAL | REAL TIME TRAFFIC INFORMATION | SIRIUS XM | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM
Feel the exhilaration of this 2018 BMW M4 featuring a BMW M TwinPower Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 425HP mated to an M Dual Clutch Transmission and Rear Wheel Drive you'll love the drive. One of the most iconic cars in the world, the gold standard of the sports coupe.
This beautiful M4 Coupe is featured Brilliant Alpine White exterior contrasting Luxury Black Merino Leather interior with Carbon Fiber Accents. As well as a Carbon Fiber Roof, blue M Sport brake calipers this car will be turning heads in no time.
The M4 includes Safety Features as Electronic Stability Control, ABS and Driveline Traction Control, Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver and Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, BMW Assist Call Emergency SOS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and many more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.