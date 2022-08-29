$71,800+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2018 BMW M4
DCT, ULTIMATE PKG, M COMPETITION PKG, M EXHAUST
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$71,800
- Listing ID: 9179236
- Stock #: PC8760
- VIN: WBS4Y9C59JAG62981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Sakhir Orange/Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 64,333 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | ULTIMATE PACKAGE | M COMPETITION PACKAGE | EXECUTIVE PACKAGE | 444HP | RWD | M DCT | M PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM WITH CARBON TIPS | CARBON FIBER EXTERIOR PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | 360 CAMERA WITH SURROUND VIEW | CARBON FIBER ROOF | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | COMFORT ACCESS | APPLE CARPLAY | WIRELESS CHARGING | 20 STYLE 666M WHEELS | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | DYNAMIC CRUISE CONTROL | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM
Feel the exhilaration of this BMW M4 featuring a BMW M TwinPower Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 444HP mated to an M Dual Clutch Transmission and Rear Wheel Drive you'll love the drive. One of the most iconic cars in the world, the gold standard of the sports coupe.
This M4 Competition features a Black Saphire Metallic exterior finish with Exterior Carbon Fiber Package, 20 Style 666M Wheels, Blue M Sport Brake Calipers and more. Inside, it features a Sakhir Orange Full Merino leather interior with Carbon Fibre trim. Definitely a desirable spec. This M4 is also equipped with the M Competition Package, which adds an additional 19 horsepower (from 425HP to 444HP), Upgraded Adaptive Dampers, Upgraded Steering, Active Rear Differential, Revised Stability Control, 19 Style 666M Forged Wheels, Special M Sport seats and M stripe accents for the front seatbelts, and an M Performance Exhaust System with Carbon Tips.
The Ultimate Package includes Adaptive M Suspension, Universal Remote Control, Park Distance Control, front & rear, Active LED Headlights, High-Beam Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Driving Assistant, Surround View, Head-Up Display, Sirius XM Capable, Apple CarPlay Preparation, Wireless Charging w/ Extended Bluetooth & USB, WiFi Hotspot, High-Gloss Shadow Line, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line w/ extended contents, Competition Package, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, High-Gloss Black Kidney Grills, Carbon Fibre Front Inserts & Black Lower Lip, High-Gloss Black Side Grill, Carbon Fibre Side Mirrors, M Performance Titanium Exhaust w/ Carbon Tips, Black Side Skirts, and a Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
