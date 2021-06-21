Menu
2018 BMW M5

62,072 KM

$93,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

800HP, DRIVING AST, NAV, MASSAGE SEATS, VENTED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$93,800

+ taxes & licensing

62,072KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Singapore Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Aragon Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2018 BMW M5 | V8 | XDRIVE AWD | STAGE-2 TUNE 800 HP | DRIVING ASSISTANT PLUS | PARKING ASSISTANT PLUS | M DRIVERS PACKAGE | M SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | M CARBON ENGINE COVER | 20" M-SPORT RIMS | COMFORT ACCESS | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | SUNBLINDS | MASSAGE FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | 15-WAY SEATS IN FRONT | ADAPTIVE LED LIGHTS | BOWERS&WILKINS DIAMOND SOUND SYSTEM | BMW GESTURE CONTROL | HEATED REAR SEATS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2018 BMW M5 is powered by twin-turbo V8 engine pushing 600 Horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with 8-speed automatic gearbox and xDrive AWD system. The powerful engine with the combination of the AWD and quick shifting gearbox will allow this car to reach 0-60mph time in just 3.1 seconds. The maximum speed is limited to 155mph although without the speed limiter the car can reach speed up to 189mph. This generation M5 you can also choose to push all that power also to the rear wheels in what BMW calls 2WD mode. Through the iDrive infotainment system you will be able to choose different drive modes, suspensions stiffness, the steering input, engine responsiveness and more so you can adjust the car to whatever your driving style or need is. This M5 has also received Stage-2 engine tune that boosts the horsepower to 800.







This car also comes with lots of additional features like the Driving Assistant Plus that will give you adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and more features to help you on the road. The Parking Plus package will give you 360 Cam and park assist feature. The Front Seats are Heated and Vented and they also have Massage Functionality so that you and your passenger can have ultimate comfort every time you step into the car. The Harman/Kardon Sound System offers the highest quality of the sound when you will want to take a brake from the V8 Engine sound though the M-Sport Exhaust.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
driver seat
Passenger Seat
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
20
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Carpet
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
Leatherette
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
door unlock
Active suspension
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Audio system
power folding
Carbon fiber
Multi-function display
Sports
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Limited slip differential: rear
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Rear brake diameter: 15.0
Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Axle ratio: 3.15
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Watts: 600
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake width: 1.1
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Hard drive: 20GB
Headlights: LED
Grille color: chrome surround
Front brake width: 1.42
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Lane deviation sensors
Headliner trim: Alcantara
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Front brake diameter: 15.6
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Steering ratio: 14.3
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
stocks
weather
Infotainment screen size: 10.2 in.
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Cornering
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
audio security system
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
Google search
news
self-leveling
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
Twitter
carbon
Gesture infotainment controls
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic

