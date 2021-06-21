+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2018 BMW M5 | V8 | XDRIVE AWD | STAGE-2 TUNE 800 HP | DRIVING ASSISTANT PLUS | PARKING ASSISTANT PLUS | M DRIVERS PACKAGE | M SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | M CARBON ENGINE COVER | 20" M-SPORT RIMS | COMFORT ACCESS | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | SUNBLINDS | MASSAGE FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | 15-WAY SEATS IN FRONT | ADAPTIVE LED LIGHTS | BOWERS&WILKINS DIAMOND SOUND SYSTEM | BMW GESTURE CONTROL | HEATED REAR SEATS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2018 BMW M5 is powered by twin-turbo V8 engine pushing 600 Horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with 8-speed automatic gearbox and xDrive AWD system. The powerful engine with the combination of the AWD and quick shifting gearbox will allow this car to reach 0-60mph time in just 3.1 seconds. The maximum speed is limited to 155mph although without the speed limiter the car can reach speed up to 189mph. This generation M5 you can also choose to push all that power also to the rear wheels in what BMW calls 2WD mode. Through the iDrive infotainment system you will be able to choose different drive modes, suspensions stiffness, the steering input, engine responsiveness and more so you can adjust the car to whatever your driving style or need is. This M5 has also received Stage-2 engine tune that boosts the horsepower to 800.
This car also comes with lots of additional features like the Driving Assistant Plus that will give you adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and more features to help you on the road. The Parking Plus package will give you 360 Cam and park assist feature. The Front Seats are Heated and Vented and they also have Massage Functionality so that you and your passenger can have ultimate comfort every time you step into the car. The Harman/Kardon Sound System offers the highest quality of the sound when you will want to take a brake from the V8 Engine sound though the M-Sport Exhaust.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
