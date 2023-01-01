Menu
2018 BMW X1

108,856 KM

Details Description Features

$26,490

+ tax & licensing
$26,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

xDrive28i

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,490

+ taxes & licensing

108,856KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10373760
  • Stock #: 21019
  • VIN: WBXHT3C3XJ5F90090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21019
  • Mileage 108,856 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Panoramic Moonroof

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Comfort Access
Power Front Seats
TOUCHSCREEN
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
SOS Support System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

