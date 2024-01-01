$24,900+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X1
xDRIVE28i-M SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-HUD-PANO ROOF
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 BMW X1 xDRIVE28i - M SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - HEAD UP DISPLAY - INTELLIGENT SAFETY SYSTEM - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING - PEDESTRAIN WARNING - ADAPTIVE SMART CRUISE CONTROL - PARKING ASSISTANT - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE - WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - 19" M SPORT WHEELS - M SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - M SPORT DOOR SILLS & BADGING - SPORT/COMFORT/ECO MODE ADAPTIVE SETTINGS - KEYLESS COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM WITH PUSH BUTTON START - INTELLIGENT BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - POWER TAILGATE - HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - BMW CONNECTED DRIVE SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/USB MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 87,000KM - $24,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns
