2018 BMW X1 xDRIVE28i - M SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - HEAD UP DISPLAY - INTELLIGENT SAFETY SYSTEM - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING - PEDESTRAIN WARNING - ADAPTIVE SMART CRUISE CONTROL - PARKING ASSISTANT - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE - WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - 19 M SPORT WHEELS - M SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - M SPORT DOOR SILLS & BADGING - SPORT/COMFORT/ECO MODE ADAPTIVE SETTINGS - KEYLESS COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM WITH PUSH BUTTON START - INTELLIGENT BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - POWER TAILGATE - HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - BMW CONNECTED DRIVE SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/USB MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 87,000KM - $24,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery.

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

87,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBXHT3C31J5K30543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

