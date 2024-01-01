Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 BMW X1

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats, Driver Memory Seat

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats, Driver Memory Seat

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11399089
  2. 11399089
  3. 11399089
  4. 11399089
  5. 11399089
  6. 11399089
  7. 11399089
  8. 11399089
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,000KM
VIN WBXHT3C36J3H32365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port
Comfort Access
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Driver Memory Seat
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Drive Mode Select
SOS Call Support
Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Ford Focus SEL w/ SYNC 3, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Ford Focus SEL w/ SYNC 3, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel 135,000 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Sentra S w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Nissan Sentra S w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control 74,000 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control 47,300 KM $34,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X1