This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C, Auto-Dimming Drivers Side Mirror and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 BMW X1 include:<br> <br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Dual-Zone A/C<br>Auto-Dimming Drivers Side Mirror<br>Comfort Access<br>Auto Start/Stop<br>Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Pedestrian Warning<br>Power Front Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 36227

2018 BMW X1

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
98,000KM
VIN WBXHT3C3XJ5K22084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C, Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 BMW X1 include:

Panoramic Sunroof
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror
Comfort Access
Auto Start/Stop
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Pedestrian Warning
Power Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36227

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Driver's Memory Seat

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Frontal Collision Warning

Additional Features

Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
USB port
Comfort Access
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
Pedestrian Warning
Drive Mode Select
Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Clutch

647-559-3297

