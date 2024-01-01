$21,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 BMW X1
xDrive28i AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav
2018 BMW X1
xDrive28i AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBXHT3C3XJ5K22084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 98,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C, Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 BMW X1 include:
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror
Comfort Access
Auto Start/Stop
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Pedestrian Warning
Power Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36227
Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C, Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 BMW X1 include:
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror
Comfort Access
Auto Start/Stop
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Pedestrian Warning
Power Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36227
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
Driver's Memory Seat
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Frontal Collision Warning
Additional Features
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
USB port
Comfort Access
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
Pedestrian Warning
Drive Mode Select
Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GS w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 20,000 KM $27,490 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 82,250 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE "Canada Value Package" w/ Dual Zone A/C, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry 98,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 BMW X1