2018 BMW X2
xDrive28i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
99,590KM
VIN WBXYJ5C36JEF72543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 99,590 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C, Drive Mode Select and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 BMW X2 include:
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual Zone A/C
Drive Mode Select
Push Start Button
Navigation
Heated Front Seats
Hill Descent Control
SOS Call Support
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 39725
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Electronic Parking Brake
Frontal Collision Warning
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
PUSH START BUTTON
12V outlet
Memory Driver’s Seat
Auto Start/Stop
Pedestrian Warning
Drive Mode Select
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
