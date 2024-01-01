Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C, Drive Mode Select and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 BMW X2 include:<br> <br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Drive Mode Select<br>Push Start Button<br>Navigation<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Hill Descent Control<br>SOS Call Support<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Quebec<br> <br>Stock # 39725

2018 BMW X2

99,590 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
11927960

2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,590KM
VIN WBXYJ5C36JEF72543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,590 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C, Drive Mode Select and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 BMW X2 include:

Panoramic Sunroof
Dual Zone A/C
Drive Mode Select
Push Start Button
Navigation
Heated Front Seats
Hill Descent Control
SOS Call Support

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 39725

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Electronic Parking Brake
Frontal Collision Warning

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
PUSH START BUTTON
12V outlet
Memory Driver’s Seat
Auto Start/Stop
Pedestrian Warning
Drive Mode Select
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium w/ SYNC 3, Navigation, Backup Camera for sale in Bedford, NS
2017 Ford Escape Titanium w/ SYNC 3, Navigation, Backup Camera 97,792 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Elevation 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Elevation 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 71,000 KM $42,790 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi Q3 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Audi Q3 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam 66,000 KM $29,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X2