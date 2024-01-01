Menu
2018 BMW X3

91,702 KM

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
11982711

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
91,702KM
VIN 5UXTR9C51JLC81757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,702 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Paddle Shifters

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Frontal Collision Warning

Additional Features

Park Assist
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Memory Driver’s Seat
Auto Start/Stop
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
Pedestrian Warning
Drive Mode Select
Speed warning
Tri Zone A/C
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirrors

2018 BMW X3