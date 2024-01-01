$23,490+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X3
xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Tri Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof
2018 BMW X3
xDrive30i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Tri Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,702KM
VIN 5UXTR9C51JLC81757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 91,702 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Power Liftgate, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, SOS Call Support and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 BMW X3 include:
Power Liftgate
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
SOS Call Support
USB Port
Panoramic Sunroof
Apple CarPlay
Park Assist
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 40753
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Paddle Shifters
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Frontal Collision Warning
Additional Features
Park Assist
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Memory Driver’s Seat
Auto Start/Stop
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
Pedestrian Warning
Drive Mode Select
Speed warning
Tri Zone A/C
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Driver’s Side Mirrors
