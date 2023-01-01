Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW X3

63,516 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X3

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i AWD w/ Backup Camera, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i AWD w/ Backup Camera, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9836711
  2. 9836711
  3. 9836711
  4. 9836711
  5. 9836711
  6. 9836711
  7. 9836711
  8. 9836711
  9. 9836711
  10. 9836711
  11. 9836711
  12. 9836711
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
63,516KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9836711
  • Stock #: 17836
  • VIN: 5UXTR9C53JLD70178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,516 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver seat memory
Front heated seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Electronic Parking Brake

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Comfort

Rear Seat Climate Control

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Distance Control
USB Input
Led Headlights
Power Adjustable Front Seats
LED Fog Lights
Drive Select
Dual Zone Climate Control a/c
AUTO STOP/START
HiFi loudspeaker system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2018 Ford Escape SE
 113,000 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 90,183 KM
$24,690 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Sonata ...
 25,666 KM
$37,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory