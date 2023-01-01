$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X5
xDrive35i, HARMAN KARDON, NAV, CAM, SUNROOF
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10086198
- Stock #: PC9350
- VIN: 5UXKR0C56J0Y05376
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9350
- Mileage 58,123 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 BMW X5 XDRIVE 35i | AWD | 300HP | 3.0L INLINE 6 | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION SYSTEM PROFESSIONAL | COMFORT ACCESS | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | DRIVING ASSISTANT | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | PUSH TO START | AUTO HOLD | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | LIGHTS PACKAGE | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | XENON LIGHTS | 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | LANE CHANGE WARNING | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | APPLE CARPLAY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i features a powerful and efficient 3.0-litre Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 300 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque, along with the xDrive All-Wheel-Drive this combination delivers a competent and comfortable driving experience for you and your family.
This X5 features a Black Sapphire Metallic exterior finish with a Black leather interior. This X5 has loads of technology and safety features that will blow you away. Receive on-road guidance from a Voice Command iDrive Navigation System, back up Camera with Parking Sensors and Surround View, Keyless Entry, Soft Close Doors, Ambient Lighting, Heated Front seats, Heated Steering Wheel for the Cold Canadian Weather, Multifunctional Steering Wheel and More.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
