2018 BMW X5

90,216 KM

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
90,216KM
VIN 5UXKR0C5XJ0Y01900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,216 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Frontal Collision Warning

Comfort

Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Aux input
USB port
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Driver Memory Seat
Active Blind Spot Detection
Auto Start/Stop
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Pedestrian Warning
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Digital Cluster Display
SOS Call Support
Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 BMW X5