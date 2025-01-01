$25,888+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X5
xDrive35d Sports Activity Vehicle
Location
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2
416-818-7799
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
157,770KM
VIN 5UXKS4C5XJ0Y19633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Metallic Dark Blue
- Interior Colour White
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y19633
- Mileage 157,770 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 BMW X5 M SPORT DARK BLUE OVER WHITE INTERIOR | FULLY LOADED | HARMAN KARDON | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | PANORAMIC ROOF Powered by a 3.0L TwinPower Turbo Inline-6 engine producing 300 HP , paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and xDrive All-Wheel Drive system , this luxury M Sport SUV delivers exhilarating performance with refined comfort and precision handling. Finished in Dark Blue exterior over White leather interior , the 2018 X5 M Sport stands out with its bold styling, premium craftsmanship, and advanced technology. Equipped with: M Sport Package, Leather Seats, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Adjustable Seats with Memory Function for Both Sides, Navigation System, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual & Rear Climate Control, Harman Kardon Premium Sound System, Head-Up Display, Auto Lights, Bluetooth, USB Connection, Cruise Control, and much more. SAFETY CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE $980 (SUV) FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for $980. If not certified, the vehicle is deemed not drivable and not certified. Price excludes certification, applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.
Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $980 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
On-Board Navigation
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Stainless Steel Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
220 Amp Alternator
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
3.154 Axle Ratio
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
85 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo -inc: TwinScroll turbo technology and high precision direct injection
Full-Time All-Wheel
503.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CD Player
Satellite radio pre-wire
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HiFi Sound System
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
903 kgs 6
400 lbs
Front Cigar Lighters
