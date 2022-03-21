Menu
2018 BMW X5

98,773 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

xDrive35d, DIESEL, AWD, M SPORT, NAV, PANO, 360CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

98,773KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8790083
  • Stock #: PC8397
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C57J0Z89514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8397
  • Mileage 98,773 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 BMW X5 XDRIVE 35D | DIESEL | M SPORT PACKAGE | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | M LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | LIGHTS PACKAGE | STORAGE COMPARTMENT PACKAGE | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | HEADS UP DISPLAY | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | 20" M SPORT WHEELS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | COMFORT ACCESS | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | COMFORT SEATS | AUTOMATIC 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | XENON ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS | HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | CONNECTED SERVICES | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d features a powerful and efficient diesel engine and along with xDrive AWD delivers a competent and comfortable driving experience for you and your family.







The exterior sports a Black Saphire Metallic finish with the M Aerodynamics Package, 20 Style 469M wheels, and High-Gloss shadow line trim. On the inside, it features an elegant Black Dakota Leather interior with Fine Oak wood trim. The M Aerodynamics adds colour-matched wheel flares and more aggressive front and rear bumper and 20" M-Sport Rims. You'll receive on-road guidance from a Voice Command iDrive Navigation System. Your passengers will love the huge Panoramic Sunroof!







For colder winter weather you and your passengers will be able to enjoy the Heated seats in front and rear. On top of that, you will have the Heated Steering Wheel. For convenient and safe parking there are Parking Distance Meters as well as Back-Up camera. This cX5 also features Xenon Adaptive Headlights, Driving Assistant, Surround View Camera, Park Assist, Adaptive M Chassis, Sport Automatic Transmission and more!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
3
Wood
Carpet
2
Chrome Accents
Panic Alarm
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Woodgrain
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Heated windshield washer jets
Run flat tires
one-touch open/close
door unlock
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Audio system
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Dash trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Camera system: rearview
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Watts: 205
Front brake diameter: 13.7
Power windows: lockout button
Axle ratio: 3.15
Taillights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Rear struts
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Hard drive: 20GB
Alternator: 210 amps
Storage: accessory hook
Grille color: silver
Window trim: aluminum
Front fog lights: LED
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Exhaust tip color: metallic
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Center console trim: leatherette
Rocker panel color: black
Steering ratio: 19.1
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: lock operation
Infotainment screen size: 10.2 in.
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
Power Panoramic
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
audio security system
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
self-leveling
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
in floor
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Roof rails: aluminum
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

