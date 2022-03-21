$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2018 BMW X5
xDrive35d, DIESEL, AWD, M SPORT, NAV, PANO, 360CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8790083
- Stock #: PC8397
- VIN: 5UXKS4C57J0Z89514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8397
- Mileage 98,773 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 BMW X5 XDRIVE 35D | DIESEL | M SPORT PACKAGE | M AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | M LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | LIGHTS PACKAGE | STORAGE COMPARTMENT PACKAGE | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | HEADS UP DISPLAY | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | 20" M SPORT WHEELS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | COMFORT ACCESS | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | COMFORT SEATS | AUTOMATIC 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | XENON ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS | HARMAN/KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | CONNECTED SERVICES | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d features a powerful and efficient diesel engine and along with xDrive AWD delivers a competent and comfortable driving experience for you and your family.
The exterior sports a Black Saphire Metallic finish with the M Aerodynamics Package, 20 Style 469M wheels, and High-Gloss shadow line trim. On the inside, it features an elegant Black Dakota Leather interior with Fine Oak wood trim. The M Aerodynamics adds colour-matched wheel flares and more aggressive front and rear bumper and 20" M-Sport Rims. You'll receive on-road guidance from a Voice Command iDrive Navigation System. Your passengers will love the huge Panoramic Sunroof!
For colder winter weather you and your passengers will be able to enjoy the Heated seats in front and rear. On top of that, you will have the Heated Steering Wheel. For convenient and safe parking there are Parking Distance Meters as well as Back-Up camera. This cX5 also features Xenon Adaptive Headlights, Driving Assistant, Surround View Camera, Park Assist, Adaptive M Chassis, Sport Automatic Transmission and more!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.