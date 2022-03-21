$47,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2018 BMW X5
xDrive35d|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8838791
- Stock #: Y18228
- VIN: 5UXKS4C57J0Y18228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5UXKS4C57J0Y18228, XDRIVE35d, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, HEADS UP DISPLAY, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, PEDESTRIAL WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PARK DISTANCE CTRL., Dark Blue on Black Leather, 8-Speed Steptronic Transmission, Roof Rack, IPhone/IPod Integration, Pwr/Heated/Memory Seats, Fron and Rear Dual Climate Ctrls., HARMAN-KARDON Premium Stereo, Pwr. Liftgate, Auto Dim Mirror with Compass, Home-Link System, Automatic Hold, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), ABS, Hill Descent Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
