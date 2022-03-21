Menu
2018 BMW X5

34,000 KM

$47,900

+ tax & licensing
$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2018 BMW X5

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35d|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35d|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

34,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8838791
  • Stock #: Y18228
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C57J0Y18228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5UXKS4C57J0Y18228, XDRIVE35d, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, HEADS UP DISPLAY, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, PEDESTRIAL WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PARK DISTANCE CTRL., Dark Blue on Black Leather, 8-Speed Steptronic Transmission, Roof Rack, IPhone/IPod Integration, Pwr/Heated/Memory Seats, Fron and Rear Dual Climate Ctrls., HARMAN-KARDON Premium Stereo, Pwr. Liftgate, Auto Dim Mirror with Compass, Home-Link System, Automatic Hold, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), ABS, Hill Descent Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

