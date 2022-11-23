Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW X5

40,698 KM

Details Description Features

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X5

2018 BMW X5

xDrive40e AWD w/ CarPlay, Nav, Panoroof, HUD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X5

xDrive40e AWD w/ CarPlay, Nav, Panoroof, HUD

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

40,698KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9407350
  • Stock #: 16529
  • VIN: 5UXKT0C51J0W03434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16529
  • Mileage 40,698 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Leather upholstery
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver seat memory
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Park Assist
Park Distance Control
Comfort Access
Head up display
Power Adjustable Front Seats
Lane Change Warning
Surround View Camera
Harman Kardon Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2021 Hyundai Sonata ...
 60,379 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz M...
 104,919 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 69,537 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory