2018 BMW X5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,990 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 6 9 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9407350

9407350 Stock #: 16529

16529 VIN: 5UXKT0C51J0W03434

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 16529

Mileage 40,698 KM

Vehicle Features Trim Leather upholstery Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Interior Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver seat memory Media / Nav / Comm Apple CarPlay Additional Features Navigation Park Assist Park Distance Control Comfort Access Head up display Power Adjustable Front Seats Lane Change Warning Surround View Camera Harman Kardon Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.