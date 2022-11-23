2018 Buick Enclave

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 4 8 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9418444

9418444 Stock #: PC8910

PC8910 VIN: 5GAEVCKW2JJ169198

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Chestnut w/ Ebony Accents

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8910

Mileage 126,488 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Lane Keeping Assist Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Heated Steering Wheel STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Comfort HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Active grille shutters Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear Split Wood Third Row Sliding 2 Dual Trunk release 6 8 digital odometer low fuel level side mirrors auto on/off liftgate USB Radio data system Braking Assist Lumbar one-touch open/close integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Perforated Vehicle immobilizer range Audio system power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Memorized settings: 2 driver Parking sensors: front Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Limited slip differential: rear Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar Subwoofer: 1 Rear brake width: 0.9 4WD selector: electronic Rear seat: heated Premium brand: Bose Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Satellite communications: OnStar Wheels: aluminum Front wipers: variable intermittent Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Interior accents: woodgrain Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Rear seat type: captains chairs Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Humidity/dewpoint sensors Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Internet radio app: Pandora Front brake diameter: 12.6 Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Navigation system: touch screen display Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Third row headrests: 2 Power windows: safety reverse Rear seat folding: flat Laminated glass: acoustic Easy entry: manual rear seat Rear air conditioning zones: single Headlights: LED 4WD type: part time Rear bumper color: black Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench Driver seat: cooled Passenger seat: cooled Body side moldings: chrome Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents Solar-tinted glass: front Cross traffic alert: rear Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Camera system: surround view Lane deviation sensors Rear moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass Third row seatbelts: 3-point Third row seat folding: flat Integrated Rear brake diameter: 12.4 Window defogger: rear Power outlet(s): 115V rear Rocker panel color: black Warnings and reminders: low battery Armrests: rear outboard seats Front airbags: center Alternator: 170 amps Air filtration: ionizing Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Check rear seat reminder Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in. Upholstery accents: embroidered Front brake width: 1.90 chrome surround Wireless charging station: front Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Infotainment: Buick Infotainment System Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide visual warning reclining maintenance status mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt power glass voice operated 12V front sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer with washer Google search with read function auto-locking voice guided directions independently controlled in floor 12V cargo area front pedestrian vibrating driver seat Axle ratio: 3.49 Smart device app function: maintenance scheduling Smartphone integration: Android Auto Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Roof rails: aluminum Navigation data: real time traffic Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated Wi-Fi: hotspot Smart device app compatibility: myBuick with Connected Access

