2018 Buick Enclave

126,488 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Avenir, AWD, 7 PASSENGER, NAV, PANO, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,488KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9418444
  • Stock #: PC8910
  • VIN: 5GAEVCKW2JJ169198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Chestnut w/ Ebony Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8910
  • Mileage 126,488 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 BUICK ENCLAVE AVENIR | AWD | 3.6L V6 | NAVIGATION | 7 PASSENGER | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | SURROUND VIEW CAMERA | FRONT HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | REAR HEATED SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | LANE ASSIST | LED HEADLIGHTS | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2018 Buick Avenir offers unique styling cues and extensive set of standard features and premium materials. Its been redesigned to give it a balanced, athletic appearance with new proportions that give the redesigned Enclave a sleeker look with aerodynamic benifts for effeciency.







This Avenir comes in a Black Metallic exterior color with chrome accents and a premium Brown leather interior. Standard safety equipments on the Enclave includes a rear camera. rear park assist, and seven airbags including a front center side airbag. It also has LED headlamps, including LED Buick Evonik signature accents with LED bi-function projector lamps, navigation, 360 camera, front heated and vented seats, rear heated seats, power and memory seats and many more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
Split
Wood
Third Row
Sliding
2
Dual
Trunk release
6
8
digital odometer
low fuel level
side mirrors
auto on/off
liftgate
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Lumbar
one-touch open/close
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Perforated
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Audio system
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Parking sensors: front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Limited slip differential: rear
Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar
Subwoofer: 1
Rear brake width: 0.9
4WD selector: electronic
Rear seat: heated
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Satellite communications: OnStar
Wheels: aluminum
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Interior accents: woodgrain
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: captains chairs
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Internet radio app: Pandora
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Navigation system: touch screen display
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Third row headrests: 2
Power windows: safety reverse
Rear seat folding: flat
Laminated glass: acoustic
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Headlights: LED
4WD type: part time
Rear bumper color: black
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Driver seat: cooled
Passenger seat: cooled
Body side moldings: chrome
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Rear moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row seat folding: flat
Integrated
Rear brake diameter: 12.4
Window defogger: rear
Power outlet(s): 115V rear
Rocker panel color: black
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Armrests: rear outboard seats
Front airbags: center
Alternator: 170 amps
Air filtration: ionizing
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Check rear seat reminder
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in.
Upholstery accents: embroidered
Front brake width: 1.90
chrome surround
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment: Buick Infotainment System
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
visual warning
reclining
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
with washer
Google search
with read function
auto-locking
voice guided directions
independently controlled
in floor
12V cargo area
front pedestrian
vibrating driver seat
Axle ratio: 3.49
Smart device app function: maintenance scheduling
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: aluminum
Navigation data: real time traffic
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Smart device app compatibility: myBuick with Connected Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

