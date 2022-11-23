$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Enclave
Avenir, AWD, 7 PASSENGER, NAV, PANO, CAM
- Listing ID: 9418444
- Stock #: PC8910
- VIN: 5GAEVCKW2JJ169198
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Chestnut w/ Ebony Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,488 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 BUICK ENCLAVE AVENIR | AWD | 3.6L V6 | NAVIGATION | 7 PASSENGER | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | SURROUND VIEW CAMERA | FRONT HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | REAR HEATED SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | LANE ASSIST | LED HEADLIGHTS | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2018 Buick Avenir offers unique styling cues and extensive set of standard features and premium materials. Its been redesigned to give it a balanced, athletic appearance with new proportions that give the redesigned Enclave a sleeker look with aerodynamic benifts for effeciency.
This Avenir comes in a Black Metallic exterior color with chrome accents and a premium Brown leather interior. Standard safety equipments on the Enclave includes a rear camera. rear park assist, and seven airbags including a front center side airbag. It also has LED headlamps, including LED Buick Evonik signature accents with LED bi-function projector lamps, navigation, 360 camera, front heated and vented seats, rear heated seats, power and memory seats and many more.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
