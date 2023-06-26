Menu
Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 06/26/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2018 Cadillac ATS

102,174 KM

Details

2018 Cadillac ATS

Sedan Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

2018 Cadillac ATS

Sedan Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

102,174KM
Used
VIN 1G6AF5SX1J0185030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,174 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 06/26/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Blind Spot Assist

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose Premium Sound System

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Support System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

2018 Cadillac ATS