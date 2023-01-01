$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Cadillac Escalade
PLATINUM,4WD,420HP,7PASSENGERS,BOSE AUDIO,HUD,CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze Dune Metallic
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9982
- Mileage 104,646 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 CADILLAC ESCALADE PLATINUM | 6.2L V8 | 420HP | 4WD | 7 PASSENGER | THIRD ROW SEATING | SELECTABLE DRIVE MODES | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | REMOTE START | MAGNETIC RIDE HEIGHT CONTROL | NAVIGATION | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | 22 SILVER W/CHROME ACCENTS WHEELS | LED LIGHTS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | PUSH START BUTTON | BLIND ZONE ALERT | LANE KEEP ASSIST | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Introducing the 2018 Cadillac Escalade Platinum, a stunning SUV that exudes power, luxury and style. This vehicle comes equipped with a powerful EcoTec3 6.2L V8 engine that generates a breathtaking 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, providing a smooth and exhilarating driving experience.
The exterior of this Escalade Platinum is finished in a beautiful Crystal White Tricoat that is sure to turn heads. The body is sculpted with sharp lines and bold curves, giving it a commanding presence on the road. The LED headlights and taillights add to the vehicle's sleek and modern aesthetic.
Moving inside, the Escalade Platinum boasts a spacious and luxurious Tan interior that is both comfortable and functional. The seats are upholstered in premium leather and are both heated and ventilated, providing the ultimate in comfort no matter the weather. The heated steering wheel and tri-zone automatic climate control system ensure that all passengers are kept at the perfect temperature.
This Cadillac Escalade Platinum is also equipped with a range of factory default features, including a 16-speaker Bose surround sound system, a rear-seat entertainment system with Blu-ray player, a heads-up display, and a 360-degree camera system, making parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze.Other features include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, ensuring that you and your passengers are safe and secure on every drive.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Platinum Cars Inc.
