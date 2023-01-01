Menu
2018 CADILLAC ESCALADE PLATINUM | 6.2L V8 | 420HP | 4WD | 7 PASSENGER | THIRD ROW SEATING | SELECTABLE DRIVE MODES | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | REMOTE START | MAGNETIC RIDE HEIGHT CONTROL | NAVIGATION | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | 22 SILVER W/CHROME ACCENTS WHEELS | LED LIGHTS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | PUSH START BUTTON | BLIND ZONE ALERT | LANE KEEP ASSIST | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX Introducing the 2018 Cadillac Escalade Platinum, a stunning SUV that exudes power, luxury and style. This vehicle comes equipped with a powerful EcoTec3 6.2L V8 engine that generates a breathtaking 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, providing a smooth and exhilarating driving experience. The exterior of this Escalade Platinum is finished in a beautiful Crystal White Tricoat that is sure to turn heads. The body is sculpted with sharp lines and bold curves, giving it a commanding presence on the road. The LED headlights and taillights add to the vehicles sleek and modern aesthetic. Moving inside, the Escalade Platinum boasts a spacious and luxurious Tan interior that is both comfortable and functional. The seats are upholstered in premium leather and are both heated and ventilated, providing the ultimate in comfort no matter the weather. The heated steering wheel and tri-zone automatic climate control system ensure that all passengers are kept at the perfect temperature. This Cadillac Escalade Platinum is also equipped with a range of factory default features, including a 16-speaker Bose surround sound system, a rear-seat entertainment system with Blu-ray player, a heads-up display, and a 360-degree camera system, making parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze.Other features include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, ensuring that you and your passengers are safe and secure on every drive.

2018 Cadillac Escalade

104,646 KM

2018 Cadillac Escalade

PLATINUM,4WD,420HP,7PASSENGERS,BOSE AUDIO,HUD,CAM

2018 Cadillac Escalade

PLATINUM,4WD,420HP,7PASSENGERS,BOSE AUDIO,HUD,CAM

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

104,646KM
Used
VIN 1GYS4DKJ7JR133517

  • Exterior Colour Bronze Dune Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9982
  • Mileage 104,646 KM

2018 CADILLAC ESCALADE PLATINUM | 6.2L V8 | 420HP | 4WD | 7 PASSENGER | THIRD ROW SEATING | SELECTABLE DRIVE MODES | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | REMOTE START | MAGNETIC RIDE HEIGHT CONTROL | NAVIGATION | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | 22 SILVER W/CHROME ACCENTS WHEELS | LED LIGHTS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | PUSH START BUTTON | BLIND ZONE ALERT | LANE KEEP ASSIST | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Introducing the 2018 Cadillac Escalade Platinum, a stunning SUV that exudes power, luxury and style. This vehicle comes equipped with a powerful EcoTec3 6.2L V8 engine that generates a breathtaking 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, providing a smooth and exhilarating driving experience.







The exterior of this Escalade Platinum is finished in a beautiful Crystal White Tricoat that is sure to turn heads. The body is sculpted with sharp lines and bold curves, giving it a commanding presence on the road. The LED headlights and taillights add to the vehicle's sleek and modern aesthetic.







Moving inside, the Escalade Platinum boasts a spacious and luxurious Tan interior that is both comfortable and functional. The seats are upholstered in premium leather and are both heated and ventilated, providing the ultimate in comfort no matter the weather. The heated steering wheel and tri-zone automatic climate control system ensure that all passengers are kept at the perfect temperature.







This Cadillac Escalade Platinum is also equipped with a range of factory default features, including a 16-speaker Bose surround sound system, a rear-seat entertainment system with Blu-ray player, a heads-up display, and a 360-degree camera system, making parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze.Other features include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, ensuring that you and your passengers are safe and secure on every drive.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Electronic Parking Brake
Lane Keeping Assist

Mechanical

Power Steering
Tow/Haul Mode
Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.23

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Active grille shutters

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Additional Features

SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Active suspension
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Front struts
Dash trim: leather
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Shift knob trim: leather
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
4WD selector: electronic
Rear seat: heated
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Headphone jacks: rear
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front shock type: monotube
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Suspension control: magnetic
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Adjustable pedals: power
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Rear audio: separate
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Total speakers: 15
Easy entry: power rear seat
Spare tire size: full-size
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Air suspension: rear
Door handle color: chrome
Locking differential: rear
Laminated glass: acoustic
Front brake width: 1.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Rear brake width: 0.8
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Steering ratio: 17.3
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
Body side moldings: chrome
Cross traffic alert: rear
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Headphones: wireless
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: power
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.40
Rearview monitor: in mirror
Video monitor
4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: chrome
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 28 mm
Trailer wiring: 7-pin
Running board color: aluminum
Rear seat power adjustments
Rear vents: third row
Alternator: 170 amps
Exhaust: hidden
Infotainment: CUE
Video monitor location: dual rear
Third row seat upholstery: leather
Check rear seat reminder
Video monitor size: 9 in.
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Upholstery: semi-aniline leather
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in.
Smart device app function: vehicle location
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Automatic emergency braking: front
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Roof rails: chrome
Navigation data: real time traffic
Roof rack crossbars: chrome
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Crumple zones: front / rear
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Third row headrests: adjustable / 2
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Steering wheel trim: leather / wood
Parking sensors: front / rear
Front wipers: intermittent / rain sensing
Remote control: audio / video
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions
Front airbags: center / dual
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated / sensor-activated
Battery: heavy duty / maintenance-free
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Center console trim: leather / wood
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / wiper activated
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search / app marketplace integration
Driver seat: cooled / heated / massaging
Passenger seat: cooled / heated / massaging
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 18
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 18
Navigation system: DVD / touch screen display / voice operated
Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Running boards: illuminated / power retractable
Memorized settings: 2 driver / adjustable pedals / driver seat / liftgate / side mirrors / steering wheel
Third row seat folding: power / split
Anti-theft system: alarm / anti-tow sensor / glass breakage sensor / interior motion sensor / vehicle immobilizer
Interior accents: chrome / woodgrain
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / vibrating driver seat / visual warning
Storage: bin / cargo net / cooled compartment / door pockets / front seatback
Video system: Blu-Ray player / DVD player / auxiliary HDMI input

2018 Cadillac Escalade