2018 Cadillac Escalade

Listing ID: 8702264

Stock #: PC8277

VIN: 1GYS4CKJ3JR209373

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Raven

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8277

Mileage 74,018 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Lane Keeping Assist Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Cargo Net Adjustable Pedals Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Air filtration Electronic Parking Brake Drive mode selector Mechanical Power Steering Tow/Haul Mode Battery Saver Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.23 Media / Nav / Comm Phone dvd player HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Puddle Lamps Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Active grille shutters Additional Features Rear Split Wood Third Row 2 GLASS BREAKAGE SENSOR STEERING WHEEL SURROUND SOUND Dual Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level side mirrors auto on/off liftgate USB Radio data system Driver Information System Cylinder Deactivation Braking Assist Video Monitor Location: Rear 12 one-touch open/close Active suspension Auxiliary Oil Cooler Interior Motion Sensor integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Touch screen display Jack range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front seat type: bucket Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Liftgate window: manual flip-up Trailer hitch: ready Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Third row headrests: adjustable Third row seat folding: power Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Power windows: remotely operated Memorized settings: 2 driver Grille color: chrome Parking sensors: front Front struts Navigation system: DVD Dash trim: leather Rear seat type: bucket Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Subwoofer: 1 4WD selector: electronic Running boards: step Rear seat: heated Rear suspension classification: solid live axle Headphone jacks: rear Premium brand: Bose Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front shock type: monotube Front suspension type: short and long arm Rear shock type: monotube Suspension control: magnetic Satellite communications: OnStar Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler Adjustable pedals: power Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Front brake diameter: 13.0 Rear audio: separate Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Total speakers: 15 Easy entry: power rear seat Spare tire size: full-size Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wifi: hotspot Wheels: painted aluminum Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Courtesy lights: console Air suspension: rear Door handle color: chrome Locking differential: rear Laminated glass: acoustic Front brake width: 1.2 Rear brake diameter: 13.6 Auxiliary engine cooler Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Interior accents: chrome Rear air conditioning zones: single Rear brake width: 0.8 Headlights: LED Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench Steering ratio: 17.3 Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Capless fuel filler system Programmable safety key Driver seat: cooled Passenger seat: cooled Body side moldings: chrome Cross traffic alert: rear RAIN SENSING Remote control: audio Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Camera system: surround view Lane deviation sensors Headphones: wireless Third row seatbelts: 3-point Rear seat folding: power Turns lock-to-lock: 3.40 Rearview monitor: in mirror Video monitor 4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting Battery: heavy duty Window defogger: rear Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 28 mm Trailer wiring: 7-pin Running board color: aluminum Power outlet(s): 115V rear Rear seat power adjustments Rear vents: third row Front airbags: center Alternator: 170 amps Exhaust: hidden Infotainment: CUE Video system: Blu-Ray player Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Check rear seat reminder door Video monitor size: 9 in. Storage: bin Infotainment screen size: 8 in. LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in. Smart device app function: vehicle location Wireless charging station: front Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Cornering Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide visual warning height reclining mast maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt power glass voice operated 12V front sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer safety reverse with washer Active parking system: semi-automatic Google search with read function 12V rear auto-locking app marketplace integration voice guided directions independently controlled 12V cargo area anti-tow sensor vibrating driver seat maintenance-free Smartphone integration: Android Auto video auxiliary HDMI input Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Roof rails: chrome Navigation data: real time traffic Roof rack crossbars: chrome

