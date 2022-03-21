Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Cadillac Escalade

74,018 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2018 Cadillac Escalade

2018 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury,7 PASSENGER,NAV,PANO,BLIND SPOT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury,7 PASSENGER,NAV,PANO,BLIND SPOT

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

74,018KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8702264
  • Stock #: PC8277
  • VIN: 1GYS4CKJ3JR209373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Raven
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8277
  • Mileage 74,018 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 CADILLAC ESCALADE PREMIUM LUXURY | 6.2L V8 | 420HP | 4WD | 7 PASSENGER | EXTENDED WHEELBASE | NAVIGATION | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | THIRD ROW SEATING | CARPLAY | LED LIGHTING | SURROUND VISION CAMERAS | SUNROOF | DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | PUSH START BUTTON | BLIND ZONE ALERT | LANE KEEP ASSIST | LANE CHANGE ALERT | REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT | REAR CAMERA MIRROR | AUTOMATIC PARK ASSIST | FULL LED HEADLIGHTS | FULL LED TAILLIGHTS | BLUETOOTH | BOSE CENTERPOINT SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | BOSE ENHANCED NOISE CANCELATION | CADILLAC CUE | TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL







This 2018 Cadillac Escalade is powered by an excellent 6.2-litre V8 engine that generates 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. It also offers top-notch features such as Magnetic Ride Control with driver-selectable modes, Cadillac user experience with an 8-inch-diagonal colour touchscreen, Apple Carplay and more.







The exterior is finished in Black Raven Metallic with Jet Black Mulan leather inside as well as Jet Black accents, Wood and Piano Black trim throughout.







The Escalade features an extended wheelbase which offers additional leg room, seating and larger doors to easily accommodate up to eight passengers.







The Luxury trim features the Driver Awareness Package, Safety Alert Seat, Forward Collision Alert, Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, IntelliBeam automatic high-beam On/Off as well as Head-Up Display, Rear Camera Mirror, Second-row bucket seats with power-release fold-and-tumble, Sunroof, Theft-Deterrent Package and 22" 7-spoke aluminum wheels.



WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Net
Adjustable Pedals
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector
Power Steering
Tow/Haul Mode
Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.23
Phone
dvd player
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Active grille shutters
Rear
Split
Wood
Third Row
2
GLASS BREAKAGE SENSOR
STEERING WHEEL
SURROUND SOUND
Dual
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
side mirrors
auto on/off
liftgate
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Video Monitor Location: Rear
12
one-touch open/close
Active suspension
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Interior Motion Sensor
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Third row headrests: adjustable
Third row seat folding: power
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Power windows: remotely operated
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Navigation system: DVD
Dash trim: leather
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
4WD selector: electronic
Running boards: step
Rear seat: heated
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Headphone jacks: rear
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front shock type: monotube
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Suspension control: magnetic
Satellite communications: OnStar
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Adjustable pedals: power
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Rear audio: separate
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Total speakers: 15
Easy entry: power rear seat
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Courtesy lights: console
Air suspension: rear
Door handle color: chrome
Locking differential: rear
Laminated glass: acoustic
Front brake width: 1.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Auxiliary engine cooler
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Interior accents: chrome
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Rear brake width: 0.8
Headlights: LED
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Steering ratio: 17.3
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
Driver seat: cooled
Passenger seat: cooled
Body side moldings: chrome
Cross traffic alert: rear
RAIN SENSING
Remote control: audio
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Headphones: wireless
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: power
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.40
Rearview monitor: in mirror
Video monitor
4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
Battery: heavy duty
Window defogger: rear
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 28 mm
Trailer wiring: 7-pin
Running board color: aluminum
Power outlet(s): 115V rear
Rear seat power adjustments
Rear vents: third row
Front airbags: center
Alternator: 170 amps
Exhaust: hidden
Infotainment: CUE
Video system: Blu-Ray player
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Check rear seat reminder
door
Video monitor size: 9 in.
Storage: bin
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12 in.
Smart device app function: vehicle location
Wireless charging station: front
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
visual warning
height
reclining
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
safety reverse
with washer
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Google search
with read function
12V rear
auto-locking
app marketplace integration
voice guided directions
independently controlled
12V cargo area
anti-tow sensor
vibrating driver seat
maintenance-free
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
video
auxiliary HDMI input
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: chrome
Navigation data: real time traffic
Roof rack crossbars: chrome

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2021 Chevrolet Corve...
 10,506 KM
$139,800 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Rang...
 48,190 KM
$124,800 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Corve...
 4,060 KM
$139,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory