2018 Cadillac Escalade
Premium Luxury,7 PASSENGER,NAV,PANO,BLIND SPOT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Raven
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8277
- Mileage 74,018 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 CADILLAC ESCALADE PREMIUM LUXURY | 6.2L V8 | 420HP | 4WD | 7 PASSENGER | EXTENDED WHEELBASE | NAVIGATION | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | THIRD ROW SEATING | CARPLAY | LED LIGHTING | SURROUND VISION CAMERAS | SUNROOF | DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | PUSH START BUTTON | BLIND ZONE ALERT | LANE KEEP ASSIST | LANE CHANGE ALERT | REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT | REAR CAMERA MIRROR | AUTOMATIC PARK ASSIST | FULL LED HEADLIGHTS | FULL LED TAILLIGHTS | BLUETOOTH | BOSE CENTERPOINT SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | BOSE ENHANCED NOISE CANCELATION | CADILLAC CUE | TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
This 2018 Cadillac Escalade is powered by an excellent 6.2-litre V8 engine that generates 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. It also offers top-notch features such as Magnetic Ride Control with driver-selectable modes, Cadillac user experience with an 8-inch-diagonal colour touchscreen, Apple Carplay and more.
The exterior is finished in Black Raven Metallic with Jet Black Mulan leather inside as well as Jet Black accents, Wood and Piano Black trim throughout.
The Escalade features an extended wheelbase which offers additional leg room, seating and larger doors to easily accommodate up to eight passengers.
The Luxury trim features the Driver Awareness Package, Safety Alert Seat, Forward Collision Alert, Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, IntelliBeam automatic high-beam On/Off as well as Head-Up Display, Rear Camera Mirror, Second-row bucket seats with power-release fold-and-tumble, Sunroof, Theft-Deterrent Package and 22" 7-spoke aluminum wheels.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
