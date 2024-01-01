$26,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Cadillac XT5
Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats
2018 Cadillac XT5
Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,940KM
VIN 1GYKNBRS9JZ244764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 66,940 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dual Zone A/C, Garage Door Opener, Heated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Cadillac XT5 include:
Dual Zone A/C
Garage Door Opener
Heated Front Seats
SOS Call Support
Park Assist
Drive Mode Select
Aux Input
Paddle Shifters
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32555
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wireless Charger
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Bose premium audio
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Additional Features
Park Assist
Aux input
USB port
Power Front Seats
12V outlet
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
2018 Cadillac XT5