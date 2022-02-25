Menu
2018 Cadillac XT5

87,740 KM

Details Features

$CALL

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

Contact Seller
2018 Cadillac XT5

2018 Cadillac XT5

Platinum

2018 Cadillac XT5

Platinum

Location

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,740KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8296431
  • Stock #: R13001
  • VIN: 1GYKNGRS0JZ134540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R13001
  • Mileage 87,740 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

