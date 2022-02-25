2018 Cadillac XT5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 7 4 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8296431

8296431 Stock #: R13001

R13001 VIN: 1GYKNGRS0JZ134540

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # R13001

Mileage 87,740 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD HEADS UP DISPLAY 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.