2018 Cadillac XTS

90,552 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Cadillac XTS

Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

2018 Cadillac XTS

Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

90,552KM
Used
VIN 2G61N5S36J9168195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: February 13th 2019 - Glass Record - $1,117.00

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Driver Memory Seat
Heated Front & Rear Seats
360 View Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Support System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Cadillac XTS