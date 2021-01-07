Menu
2018 Chevrolet Camaro

55,828 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

647-717-3619

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Location

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

55,828KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6510976
  • VIN: 1G1FB1RS4J0165865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 55,828 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Camaro. Power is provided by a 3.6L DOHC V6 paired to an 8-speed automatic tranmission. Safety is provided by 6 airbags, stability control, traction control, ABS, HID headlamps and rear vision camera. Exterior features include 20'' black painted aluminum wheels, dual mode performance exhaust, power sunroof, RS appearance package and more. Interior features include Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, USB and aux inputs, push button start and BOSE premium sound system.

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE? 

Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! 

 

HAVE A TRADE-IN?

Trade-in vehicles are always welcome if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

 

PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! 

We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

 

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? 

On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested or not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify and e-test all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.

call 4377712761 for more information

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

