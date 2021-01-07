+ taxes & licensing
4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495
2018 Chevrolet Camaro. Power is provided by a 3.6L DOHC V6 paired to an 8-speed automatic tranmission. Safety is provided by 6 airbags, stability control, traction control, ABS, HID headlamps and rear vision camera. Exterior features include 20'' black painted aluminum wheels, dual mode performance exhaust, power sunroof, RS appearance package and more. Interior features include Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, USB and aux inputs, push button start and BOSE premium sound system.
