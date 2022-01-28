Menu
2018 Chevrolet Camaro

75,357 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

LT, 335 HP, 4G WIFI, KEYLESS, BACKUP CAM,

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

LT, 335 HP, 4G WIFI, KEYLESS, BACKUP CAM,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,357KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8166643
  • Stock #: PC7816
  • VIN: 1G1FB1RS3J0140729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7816
  • Mileage 75,357 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 CHEVROLET CAMARO LT | 3.6 LITER V6 | 335 HP | STABILITRAK | KEYLESS OPEN AND START | ONSTAR GUIDANCE | DRIVE MODE SELECTOR | REAR VISION CAMERA | PADDLE SHIFTER | HEATED ADJUSTABLE MIRRORS | AUTO DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR | FRONT SPORT BUCKET SEATS | CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | BLUETOOTH | SIRIUS XM | ONSTAR 4G LTE WIFI | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro has been voted back in to the 10 best list for 2018. With its sheer exhileration and low lean proportions the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro has a prescence that can be found in every sculpted body panel with a Chevrolet exclusive Summit White Exterior paint, its prescence can be felt in every turn. Powered by an impressive 3.6 Liter V6 engine the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro can push up to 335 HP.







Inside this 2018 Camara it is featured in a Jet Black Interior featuring various modern amenities such as, Chevrolet Stabilitrak, Keyless open and start, onstar Guidance, 4 drive mode selector, Rear Vision Camera, Paddle Shifters, Flat bottom steering wheel, auto dimming mirrors, and front sport bucket seats.







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Engine Immobilizer
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Clock
Remote Engine Start
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Axle ratio: 3.27
Apple CarPlay
Rear
2
Trunk release
6
8
digital odometer
PADDLE SHIFTER
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Gauge: oil pressure
Rear brake width: 0.9
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Satellite communications: OnStar
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear headrests: 2
Rear seat folding: one-piece
Daytime running lights: LED
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Front brake width: 1.18
Infotainment: MyLink
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Vanity mirrors: dual
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Steering ratio: 17
Rear brake diameter: 12.4
Headlights: halogen
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
element
Google search
with read function
low oil level
voice guided directions
tire sealant
Smartphone integration: Android Auto

