416-510-3333
2018 Chevrolet Camaro
LT, 335 HP, 4G WIFI, KEYLESS, BACKUP CAM,
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
- Listing ID: 8166643
- Stock #: PC7816
- VIN: 1G1FB1RS3J0140729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC7816
- Mileage 75,357 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 CHEVROLET CAMARO LT | 3.6 LITER V6 | 335 HP | STABILITRAK | KEYLESS OPEN AND START | ONSTAR GUIDANCE | DRIVE MODE SELECTOR | REAR VISION CAMERA | PADDLE SHIFTER | HEATED ADJUSTABLE MIRRORS | AUTO DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR | FRONT SPORT BUCKET SEATS | CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | BLUETOOTH | SIRIUS XM | ONSTAR 4G LTE WIFI | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro has been voted back in to the 10 best list for 2018. With its sheer exhileration and low lean proportions the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro has a prescence that can be found in every sculpted body panel with a Chevrolet exclusive Summit White Exterior paint, its prescence can be felt in every turn. Powered by an impressive 3.6 Liter V6 engine the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro can push up to 335 HP.
Inside this 2018 Camara it is featured in a Jet Black Interior featuring various modern amenities such as, Chevrolet Stabilitrak, Keyless open and start, onstar Guidance, 4 drive mode selector, Rear Vision Camera, Paddle Shifters, Flat bottom steering wheel, auto dimming mirrors, and front sport bucket seats.
Vehicle Features
