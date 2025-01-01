Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; color: #333333; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!</span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; color: #333333; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!</strong></p><p><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; color: #333333; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>REVERSE CAMERA - POWER WINDOWS + LOCKS - LEATHER -  CREW CAB - 4X4 - 3.6L - PICTURES COMING SOON!!!</strong></p>

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

203,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Work Truck*REV-CAM*LEATHER*PICTURES COMING

Watch This Vehicle
13162411

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Work Truck*REV-CAM*LEATHER*PICTURES COMING

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

647-492-5463

  1. 1762615188628
  2. 1762615189122
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
203,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTBEN4J1170301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

REVERSE CAMERA - POWER WINDOWS + LOCKS - LEATHER -  CREW CAB - 4X4 - 3.6L - PICTURES COMING SOON!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Weston Motors Inc.

Used 2019 Ford Transit Connect XLT*DUAL DOORS*REAR WINDOWS*REVCAM*PICTURES COMING for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Ford Transit Connect XLT*DUAL DOORS*REAR WINDOWS*REVCAM*PICTURES COMING 442,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT*CREW CAB*HEATED SEATS*4X4*PICTURES COMING for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT*CREW CAB*HEATED SEATS*4X4*PICTURES COMING 202,000 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT*REVCAM*CREW CAB*PWR GROUP*NAVI*PICTURES COMING for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT*REVCAM*CREW CAB*PWR GROUP*NAVI*PICTURES COMING 208,000 KM $21,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Weston Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-492-XXXX

(click to show)

647-492-5463

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Weston Motors Inc.

647-492-5463

2018 Chevrolet Colorado