2018 Chevrolet Corvette
STINGRAY, 455HP, V8, 7 SPEED MANU
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
- Listing ID: 10502343
- Stock #: PC9752
- VIN: 1G1YA2D75J5100806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Torch Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 52,511 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY | 1LT | 455HP | 6.2L V8 OHV 16-VALVE | 7 SPEED MANUAL | RWD | COUPE | DRVIER MODE SELECTOR | SPORT SUSPENION | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | GLASS IMPRINTED ANTENNA | MYLINK RADIO SYSTEM | 8" TOUCH SCREEN | ONSTAR COMMUNICATION | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | ALUMINIZED STAINLESS STEEL EXHAUST | PERFORATED MULAN LEATHER SEATS | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |
The 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 1LT with a 7-speed manual transmission is a true embodiment of American performance and muscle car heritage. This iconic sports car boasts a stunning and aggressive design, featuring sleek lines, a distinctive front grille, and bold sculpting that not only catches the eye but also enhances aerodynamics. Under the hood, it's powered by a thrilling 6.2-liter V8 engine that churns out an exhilarating 455 horsepower, delivering blistering acceleration and a captivating exhaust note.
Inside the cabin, the 1LT trim offers a driver-focused environment with comfortable, supportive seats and an intuitive infotainment system. While the focus is undoubtedly on performance, Chevrolet has also paid attention to the comfort and convenience of the driver and passenger.
In summary, the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 1LT with a 7-speed manual transmission is an iconic American sports car that combines breathtaking performance, striking design, and a driver-centric experience. It's a true testament to Chevrolet's commitment to delivering high-performance vehicles that capture the hearts of driving enthusiasts around the world.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
