2018 Chevrolet Corvette

52,511 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

STINGRAY, 455HP, V8, 7 SPEED MANU

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,511KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10502343
  • Stock #: PC9752
  • VIN: 1G1YA2D75J5100806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Torch Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9752
  • Mileage 52,511 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY | 1LT | 455HP | 6.2L V8 OHV 16-VALVE | 7 SPEED MANUAL | RWD | COUPE | DRVIER MODE SELECTOR | SPORT SUSPENION | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | GLASS IMPRINTED ANTENNA | MYLINK RADIO SYSTEM | 8" TOUCH SCREEN | ONSTAR COMMUNICATION | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | ALUMINIZED STAINLESS STEEL EXHAUST | PERFORATED MULAN LEATHER SEATS | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |







The 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 1LT with a 7-speed manual transmission is a true embodiment of American performance and muscle car heritage. This iconic sports car boasts a stunning and aggressive design, featuring sleek lines, a distinctive front grille, and bold sculpting that not only catches the eye but also enhances aerodynamics. Under the hood, it's powered by a thrilling 6.2-liter V8 engine that churns out an exhilarating 455 horsepower, delivering blistering acceleration and a captivating exhaust note.







Inside the cabin, the 1LT trim offers a driver-focused environment with comfortable, supportive seats and an intuitive infotainment system. While the focus is undoubtedly on performance, Chevrolet has also paid attention to the comfort and convenience of the driver and passenger.







In summary, the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 1LT with a 7-speed manual transmission is an iconic American sports car that combines breathtaking performance, striking design, and a driver-centric experience. It's a true testament to Chevrolet's commitment to delivering high-performance vehicles that capture the hearts of driving enthusiasts around the world.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Run flat tires

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Rear brake width: 0.9
Camera system: rearview
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Axle ratio: 3.42
Front shock type: monotube
Front spring type: transverse leaf
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear spring type: leaf
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Total speakers: 9
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Front brake width: 1.18
Painted brake calipers
Rear brake diameter: 13.3
Courtesy lights: door
Infotainment: MyLink
Removable roof: targa top
Rearview monitor: in dash
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Battery: maintenance-free
Steering ratio: 12.0
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Power windows: safety reverse
Phone: voice operated
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Driver seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Front headrests: integrated / 2
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer
Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions
Storage: door pockets / in dash
Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Cupholders: covered / front
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search
Internet radio app: Pandora / Stitcher

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

