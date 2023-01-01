2018 Chevrolet Corvette

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 5 1 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10502343

10502343 Stock #: PC9752

PC9752 VIN: 1G1YA2D75J5100806

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Torch Red

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC9752

Mileage 52,511 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light Air filtration Drive mode selector Exterior Daytime Running Lights Run flat tires Convenience Clock External temperature display Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features SURROUND SOUND digital odometer Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Braking Assist speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Side airbags: front Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear suspension classification: independent Wireless data link: Bluetooth Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Side mirrors: heated Power outlet(s): 12V front Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Rear brake width: 0.9 Camera system: rearview Premium brand: Bose Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Axle ratio: 3.42 Front shock type: monotube Front spring type: transverse leaf Front suspension type: short and long arm Rear shock type: monotube Rear spring type: leaf Rear suspension type: short and long arm Front wipers: variable intermittent Total speakers: 9 Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Exhaust: quad tip Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Front brake diameter: 12.6 Front brake width: 1.18 Painted brake calipers Rear brake diameter: 13.3 Courtesy lights: door Infotainment: MyLink Removable roof: targa top Rearview monitor: in dash Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5 Battery: maintenance-free Steering ratio: 12.0 Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Power windows: safety reverse Phone: voice operated Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Customizable instrument cluster Smart device app function: maintenance status Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in. Rearview mirror: manual day/night Exhaust tip color: stainless steel Wi-Fi: hotspot Wheels: painted aluminum alloy Fuel economy display: MPG / range Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power Crumple zones: front / rear Antenna type: diversity / element Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control Driver seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8 Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8 Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release Front headrests: integrated / 2 Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer Satellite communications: OnStar / voice guided directions Storage: door pockets / in dash Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated Cupholders: covered / front Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search Internet radio app: Pandora / Stitcher

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.