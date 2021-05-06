+ taxes & licensing
2018 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 CARBON 65 EDITION| RARE 1 OF 650 | Z07 PACKAGE | 3LZ PACKAGE | 650HP | MANUAL | EXPOSED CARBON FIBER PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL | COMPETITION SEATS | CERAMIC MATRIX GRAY EXTERIOR | UNIQUE FENDER STRIPES AND DOOR GRAPHICS | BLUE BRAKE CALIPERS | SPECIAL EDITION RIMS | CARBON FLASH BADGES AND OUTSIDE MIRRORS | JET BLACK SUEDE-WRAPPED INTERIOR WITH BLUE STITCHING | GLOSS CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM | HEADS UP DISPLAY | CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | MEMORY SEATS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The Carbon 65 edition was released to commemorate the 65 years since the first Corvette rolled off the assembly line. There are only 650 Corvettes made for this edition. This one is carrying 355/650 badge. The Carbon 65 edition comes with Special Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior with Blue brake Calipers. There is also unique fender stripes and door graphics to accent the uniqueness of the car. The specially machined alloy rims are alos specific to this car with carbon fiber center caps. The Interior is in Jet-Black Suede and Leather with Blue Stitching. There is also gloss carbon fiber interior trim on dash. With this car you also get the Carbon Fiber Steering wheel and Carbon Fiber Competition Seats. Underneath the special features this has all the Z06 w/3LZ options with Z07 Tack Package.
Underneath all these upgrades this is Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z06 with Z07 Package and 3LZ. This Corvette boasts a Supercharged 6.2L V8 Engine, and pumps out 650 hp@ 6400 rpm, and 650 lb-ft of torque @ 3600 rpm. You will also be able to experience the 650 Horsepower with the smooth shifting Automatic gearbox. The Chevrolet Corvette for many years have established itself as the ultimate American Supercar that looks and feels as good as any European counterpart. The Z06 with Z07 package only solidifies that statement. The powerful V8 engine with Z07 aerodynamic elements drastically improve the car's performance capabilities.
The 3LZ Package adds Cooled/Vented Seats, Performance Video/Data Recorder, GM MyLink Navigation upgrade, and Nappa Leather and Suede on the doors, dash, and side panels, for a premium feel.
This powerful machine comes with Z07 Performance Package which includes Brembo Carbon Ceramic High-Performance Brake System, Z07 suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, level 3 Aero Package, Exposed Carbon splitter end plates and clear adjustable wicker bills, Exposed Carbon Fiber Weave Hood Insert.
