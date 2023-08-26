Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 08/26/2023 with an estimated $4776.18 of damage. On which a $4677 claim was made.

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

53,595 KM

Details Description Features

$19,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT w/ Tech & Convenience Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT w/ Tech & Convenience Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10749368
  2. 10749368
  3. 10749368
  4. 10749368
  5. 10749368
  6. 10749368
  7. 10749368
  8. 10749368
  9. 10749368
  10. 10749368
  11. 10749368
  12. 10749368
  13. 10749368
  14. 10749368
  15. 10749368
  16. 10749368
  17. 10749368
  18. 10749368
  19. 10749368
  20. 10749368
  21. 10749368
  22. 10749368
  23. 10749368
  24. 10749368
  25. 10749368
  26. 10749368
  27. 10749368
  28. 10749368
  29. 10749368
  30. 10749368
  31. 10749368
  32. 10749368
  33. 10749368
  34. 10749368
  35. 10749368
  36. 10749368
  37. 10749368
  38. 10749368
  39. 10749368
  40. 10749368
  41. 10749368
  42. 10749368
  43. 10749368
  44. 10749368
  45. 10749368
  46. 10749368
  47. 10749368
  48. 10749368
  49. 10749368
  50. 10749368
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
53,595KM
Used
VIN 1G1BE5SM1J7207246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24147
  • Mileage 53,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 08/26/2023 with an estimated $4776.18 of damage. On which a $4677 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
12v power outlet

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
8" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE Upgrade w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Toyota Corolla LE Upgrade w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C 131,172 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline+ w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Manual Climate Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline+ w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Manual Climate Control 91,038 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Odyssey Touring w/ RES, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Odyssey Touring w/ RES, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise 60,250 KM $41,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze