2018 Chevrolet Cruze

SUNROOF

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

SUNROOF

Location

DEMO Dealer

25 Elm St., Toronto, ON M8Z 4B4

905-581-3702

$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,782KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4585380
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

AA CANADA INC. LOCATED AT 417 SIGNET DRIVE.

Buy with confidence with AA Canada Inc. We are a local, family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service. All of our vehicle pricing comes included with a Safety Standard Certificate, admin fees, and no hidden fees or surprises! We also offer our customer with the industries most competitive financing rates, starting as low as 4.5% OAC* - WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!

Toll free : 1-855-350-1313

Direct : 647-350-1313

Email : aacanadainc@gmail.com

Website : http://www.aacanadainc.ca


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

