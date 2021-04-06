2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $12,500 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 6981548

6981548 Stock #: 381

381 VIN: 1G1BH5SE5J7210151

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Proximity Key Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment CD Player Bluetooth Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Lumbar Support

