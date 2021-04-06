Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

71,000 KM

Details

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Connaught Auto

416-820-5039

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Connaught Auto

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

416-820-5039

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

71,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6981548
  Stock #: 381
  VIN: 1G1BH5SE5J7210151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, comfortable and economical. 

We sold all vehicles certified with no extra cost.

Good for Uber and Lyft. With all luxuries features. 

Come and have a look. You will love it.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Lumbar Support

