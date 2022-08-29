Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

30,804 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,804KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9239446
  • Stock #: 3325748A
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM2JS604973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,804 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

