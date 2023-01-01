$14,500+ tax & licensing
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Connaught Auto
416-820-5039
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Connaught Auto
801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1
416-820-5039
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
49,807KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9588454
- Stock #: 528
- VIN: 1G1BE5SM0J7221817
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,807 KM
Vehicle Description
. CLEAN VEHICLE CONDITION 5 Passenger, Cloth seats, Sunroof, Dual airbags, Air-conditioning, Tilt wheel, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power windows. We encourage you to stop by and visit our showroom today and take this beautiful car for a test drive or feel free to call us and book an appointment that works best in your busy schedule!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
