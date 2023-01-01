2018 Chevrolet Cruze...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9588454

9588454 Stock #: 528

528 VIN: 1G1BE5SM0J7221817

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 49,807 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth

