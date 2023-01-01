2018 Chevrolet Cruze...

Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,807 KM

Vehicle Description

. CLEAN VEHICLE CONDITION 5 Passenger, Cloth seats, Sunroof, Dual airbags, Air-conditioning, Tilt wheel, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power windows. We encourage you to stop by and visit our showroom today and take this beautiful car for a test drive or feel free to call us and book an appointment that works best in your busy schedule!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth

Connaught Auto

Connaught Auto

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

416-820-5039

