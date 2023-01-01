$CALL+ tax & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota
1-888-750-4112
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
55,671KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10042152
- Stock #: WI20595A
- VIN: 2GNAXSEV2J6180808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,671 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
