<p>Looking for a stylish and feature-packed SUV that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw your way? Look no further than this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr Premier w/3LZ from Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This black beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a luxurious black interior, making a statement wherever you go. Under the hood, youll find a powerful and efficient 4-cylinder diesel engine that delivers impressive fuel economy, perfect for those long road trips.</p><p>This Equinox is packed with an array of advanced features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you safe on the road. Enjoy a comfortable and luxurious ride with heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and a sunroof for those sunny days. Stay connected with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and navigate with ease thanks to the integrated GPS navigation system. With a full suite of safety features like adaptive smart cruise control, lane departure assist, and a rear cross traffic alert, you can drive with peace of mind. This Equinox has a total of 163,733 km on the odometer.</p><p>Here are 5 of this Equinoxs most sizzling features:</p><ul><li><strong>Adaptive Smart Cruise Control:</strong> Set your cruising speed and the Equinox will automatically adjust your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.</li><li><strong>Heated and Cooled Seats:</strong> Enjoy ultimate comfort year-round with heated seats for those chilly mornings and cooled seats for those hot summer days.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Keep your hands warm on those cold winter commutes.</li><li><strong>Android Auto and Apple CarPlay:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with your smartphone seamlessly integrated into the Equinoxs infotainment system.</li><li><strong>GPS Navigation:</strong> Never get lost again with a built-in GPS navigation system to guide you to your destination.</li></ul><p>This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr Premier w/3LZ is ready to take you on your next adventure. Contact Select Auto Centre Ltd. today to schedule a test drive.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,733 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and feature-packed SUV that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw your way? Look no further than this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr Premier w/3LZ from Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This black beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a luxurious black interior, making a statement wherever you go. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful and efficient 4-cylinder diesel engine that delivers impressive fuel economy, perfect for those long road trips.

This Equinox is packed with an array of advanced features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you safe on the road. Enjoy a comfortable and luxurious ride with heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and a sunroof for those sunny days. Stay connected with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and navigate with ease thanks to the integrated GPS navigation system. With a full suite of safety features like adaptive smart cruise control, lane departure assist, and a rear cross traffic alert, you can drive with peace of mind. This Equinox has a total of 163,733 km on the odometer.

Here are 5 of this Equinox's most sizzling features:

  • Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Set your cruising speed and the Equinox will automatically adjust your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.
  • Heated and Cooled Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort year-round with heated seats for those chilly mornings and cooled seats for those hot summer days.
  • Heated Steering Wheel: Keep your hands warm on those cold winter commutes.
  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay: Stay connected and entertained with your smartphone seamlessly integrated into the Equinox's infotainment system.
  • GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with a built-in GPS navigation system to guide you to your destination.

This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr Premier w/3LZ is ready to take you on your next adventure. Contact Select Auto Centre Ltd. today to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

