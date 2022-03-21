Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

123,864 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

  1. 8935657
  2. 8935657
  3. 8935657
  4. 8935657
  5. 8935657
  6. 8935657
  7. 8935657
  8. 8935657
  9. 8935657
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

123,864KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8935657
  • Stock #: 3258547A
  • VIN: 2GNAXMEVXJ6168952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,864 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2016 Mitsubishi Outl...
 104,792 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SV...
 26,776 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln MKC Sel...
 33,305 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

Call Dealer

877-456-XXXX

(click to show)

877-456-0261

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory