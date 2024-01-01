$17,490+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera, A/C
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
127,221KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST9JF268472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32784
- Mileage 127,221 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Interior Ambient Light, Wireless Charging, Rear Vision Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Chevrolet Malibu include:
Interior Ambient Light
Wireless Charging
Rear Vision Camera
Brake Assist
A/C
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32784
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
7" Touchscreen
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Interior Ambient Light
Electronic Stability Assist
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$17,490
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu