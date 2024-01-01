Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Interior Ambient Light, Wireless Charging, Rear Vision Camera and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Chevrolet Malibu include:<br> <br>Interior Ambient Light<br>Wireless Charging<br>Rear Vision Camera<br>Brake Assist<br>A/C<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Bluetooth<br>Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32784

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

127,221 KM

Details Description Features

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11519019
  2. 11519019
  3. 11519019
  4. 11519019
  5. 11519019
  6. 11519019
  7. 11519019
  8. 11519019
  9. 11519019
  10. 11519019
  11. 11519019
  12. 11519019
  13. 11519019
  14. 11519019
  15. 11519019
  16. 11519019
  17. 11519019
  18. 11519019
  19. 11519019
  20. 11519019
  21. 11519019
  22. 11519019
  23. 11519019
  24. 11519019
  25. 11519019
  26. 11519019
  27. 11519019
  28. 11519019
  29. 11519019
  30. 11519019
  31. 11519019
  32. 11519019
  33. 11519019
  34. 11519019
  35. 11519019
  36. 11519019
  37. 11519019
  38. 11519019
  39. 11519019
  40. 11519019
  41. 11519019
  42. 11519019
  43. 11519019
  44. 11519019
  45. 11519019
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,221KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST9JF268472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32784
  • Mileage 127,221 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Interior Ambient Light, Wireless Charging, Rear Vision Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Chevrolet Malibu include:

Interior Ambient Light
Wireless Charging
Rear Vision Camera
Brake Assist
A/C
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32784

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
7" Touchscreen

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Interior Ambient Light
Electronic Stability Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf Trendline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Volkswagen Golf Trendline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 135,613 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 34,000 KM $27,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-3 GS w/Rearview Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS w/Rearview Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth 63,910 KM $20,890 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Malibu