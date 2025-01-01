$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
327,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKPEC6JG250492
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 327,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, accident free 1 owner , looks and runs great no rust and lots of life left.
LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Lawrence Auto Sales
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500