<p>New arrival local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, accident free 1 owner , looks and runs great no rust and lots of life left. </p><p>LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

327,000 KM

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

12947795

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
327,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKPEC6JG250492

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 327,000 KM

New arrival local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, accident free 1 owner , looks and runs great no rust and lots of life left. 

LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-XXXX

416-740-7878

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500