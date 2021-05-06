Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

4WD|6 SEATS|REARCAM|UTILITY CAB

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7137151
  • Stock #: 125133
  • VIN: 1GCVKNEH5JZ125133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1GCVKNEH5JZ125133, 4X4, 143.5", 6 PASSENGERS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER, REMOVABLE UTILITY CAB, BLUETTOTH, Leather, 143.5", White on Grey Leather, Towing Pkg., Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Tilt Wheels, Bluetooth Audio, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 06:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.


LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4


Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

