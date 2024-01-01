$11,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Sonic
LT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
2018 Chevrolet Sonic
LT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,000KM
VIN 1G1JD5SH0J4100904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Bluetooth, Power Windows & Door Locks, A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Chevrolet Sonic include:
Bluetooth
Power Windows & Door Locks
A/C
Power Side Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Remote Engine Start
USB Ports
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36639
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
TOUCHSCREEN
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Power Windows & Door Locks
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Email Clutch
2018 Chevrolet Sonic