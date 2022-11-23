$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-456-0261
2018 Chevrolet Spark
2018 Chevrolet Spark
1LT Manual
Location
The Humberview Group
1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6
877-456-0261
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
77,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9369781
- Stock #: R13088
- VIN: KL8CC6SA7JC426547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 77,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC
1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6