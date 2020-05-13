2018 Chevrolet Trax ...

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Engine Start

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Telematics

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

