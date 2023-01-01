$24,495+ tax & licensing
$24,495
+ taxes & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota
1-888-750-4112
2018 Chevrolet Volt
Location
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
132,317KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10341819
- Stock #: WI20881A
- VIN: 1G1RB6S58JU110178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,317 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Exterior
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8