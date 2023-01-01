Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Volt

132,317 KM

Details Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Volt

2018 Chevrolet Volt

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Volt

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
132,317KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10341819
  • Stock #: WI20881A
  • VIN: 1G1RB6S58JU110178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,317 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
79,485 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla
175,682 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte
166,170 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory