2018 Ford Edge

108,106 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

Sport AWD w/ Nav, Pano Roof, Heated/Cooled Seats

2018 Ford Edge

Sport AWD w/ Nav, Pano Roof, Heated/Cooled Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

108,106KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10225158
  • Stock #: 20235
  • VIN: 2FMPK4AP7JBB21776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,106 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #22S43 as of 06/13/2022.

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Reverse Sensing System
110V outlet

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitoring System

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Tail lights
Panoramic Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM CD Player

Additional Features

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR
Heated/Cooled Front Seats
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
Voice Activated Navigation system
SONY AUDIO SYSTEM
SYNC 3
ADAPTIVE STEERING
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A
Split view front camera
Enhanced park assist
Auto-Dimming Driver Exterior Mirror
Dual Power Heated Folding Mirrors w/ Memory and Signal
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Collision Warning

