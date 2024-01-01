$18,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford Edge
SEL w/ SYNC 3, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
2018 Ford Edge
SEL w/ SYNC 3, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,000KM
VIN 2FMPK4J95JBC07895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Navigation, Daytime Running Lights, LED Taillights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Ford Edge include:
Navigation
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Power Points
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
SOS Call Support
Cruise Control
Panoramic Sunroof
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33772
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Points
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
LED Taillights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Safety
Reverse Sensing System
AdvanceTrac w/ Roll Stability Control
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Additional Features
Intelligent Access
SYNC 3
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Ford MyKey
SOS Call Support
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Ford Edge