+ taxes & licensing
4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495
The bold and stylish redesigned 2018 Ford Edge gives you great versatility while providing you with all the options you could ever want in a vehicle. The 2018 Edge comes standard with features such as a Reverse Sensing System, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated Keyless-Entry Keypad, Second-Row Remote Seat Release, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, SiriusXM Satellite Radio and an Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror! The 201A equipment group on the 2018 Edge provides you with amazing quality features that Ford has to offer, such as the SYNC3 8 Touch-Screen Display with Voice-Active Commands, 911 Assist and Smart Charging USB Ports, Remote Start and a Premium SONY 9-Speaker Audio System.
FINANCING AVAILABLE?
Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit!
HAVE A TRADE-IN?
Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.
PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE!
We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase
HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW?
On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested or not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.
CONTACT US:
TEL: (416)- 518- 3034 OR (437)- 771- 2761
EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca
