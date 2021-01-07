Menu
2018 Ford Edge

7,900 KM

Details Description Features

$27,450

+ tax & licensing
$27,450

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

647-717-3619

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$27,450

+ taxes & licensing

7,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6518452
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K87JBB60178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,900 KM

Vehicle Description

The bold and stylish redesigned 2018 Ford Edge gives you great versatility while providing you with all the options you could ever want in a vehicle. The 2018 Edge comes standard with features such as a Reverse Sensing System, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated Keyless-Entry Keypad, Second-Row Remote Seat Release, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, SiriusXM Satellite Radio and an Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror! The 201A equipment group on the 2018 Edge provides you with amazing quality features that Ford has to offer, such as the SYNC3 8 Touch-Screen Display with Voice-Active Commands, 911 Assist and Smart Charging USB Ports, Remote Start and a Premium SONY 9-Speaker Audio System.

FINANCING AVAILABLE? 
Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit!

HAVE A TRADE-IN?
Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! 
We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? 
On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested or not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.

CONTACT US: 
TEL: (416)- 518- 3034 OR (437)- 771- 2761
ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6
EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

