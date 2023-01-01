Menu
2018 Ford Edge

79,046 KM

Details

$27,590

+ tax & licensing




Clutch

647-559-3297





SEL w/ Sync 3, Heated Steering Wheel



SEL w/ Sync 3, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.





79,046KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9818611
  • Stock #: 17746
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J90JBC07951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,046 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
LED Tail lights

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM

Safety

Reverse Camera
Reverse Sensing System

Convenience

Remote Vehicle Start

Additional Features

Autodimming mirror
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Intelligent Access
Sync Voice Activated System
Voice Activated Navigation system
SYNC 3
Hands-free foot activated liftgate
Dual Power Heated Mirrors
AM/FM Single CD
Dual zone electronic A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch



Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

